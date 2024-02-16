American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of American Water Works worth $55,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

AWK stock opened at $124.29 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

