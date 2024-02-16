Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $2,893,104.00 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total transaction of $2,893,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joseph Edward Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 29th, Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
AMP opened at $397.80 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.39. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.
Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.
Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
