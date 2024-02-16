Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $284.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

