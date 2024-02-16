Amp Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a total market capitalization of $134.00 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Amp Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
