Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $106.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.