Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 800.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $730.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

