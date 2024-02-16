Analog Devices’ (ADI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

ADI stock opened at $187.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,156 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

