Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maplebear Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Maplebear in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CART. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $74,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

