Analysts Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) PT at $11.56

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE AGRO opened at $9.71 on Friday. Adecoagro has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

