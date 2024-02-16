Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $607.75

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $607.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MSTR opened at $718.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.74. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $806.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,200 shares of company stock valued at $52,146,535. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.