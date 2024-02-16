Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$37.81

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POU. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,823.00. Insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

POU opened at C$27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.14. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.89%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.