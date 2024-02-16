Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Announces Earnings Results

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 123.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after buying an additional 193,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after buying an additional 123,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,206,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after buying an additional 438,489 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.