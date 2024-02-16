Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.730–0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$617.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.2 million. Appian also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.210–0.160 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.14.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,565,137.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,537,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,042,014 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,338. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $962,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

