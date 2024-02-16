Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,808 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $15.94 on Friday, reaching $203.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,297,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

