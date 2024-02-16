Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Shares of AMAT opened at $187.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $189.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $5,340,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

