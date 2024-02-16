Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $187.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $189.47. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.