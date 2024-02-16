Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.79-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.77.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $15.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.34. 10,639,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,213. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 2,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.