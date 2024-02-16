Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 5.7%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 6,375,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,502,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 6.3 %

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,981,205.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

