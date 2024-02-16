ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$29.50 at Desjardins

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.98.

Shares of ARX opened at C$22.08 on Monday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.34 and a twelve month high of C$23.76. The company has a market cap of C$13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

