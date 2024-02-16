Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.21.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ACGL traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 796,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

