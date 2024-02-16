Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $45,802.80 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $45,802.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arch Resources Stock Down 4.0 %
ARCH stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
