Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $45,802.80 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $45,802.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

ARCH stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.