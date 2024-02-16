Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.22% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.