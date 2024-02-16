Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Ardmore Shipping has raised its dividend by an average of 184.4% annually over the last three years. Ardmore Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 494.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 559,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

