Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $254.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $266.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,812 shares of company stock valued at $45,220,438. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.