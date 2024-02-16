Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AWI stock opened at $105.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

View Our Latest Report on AWI

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after acquiring an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,043,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

