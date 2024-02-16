Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

