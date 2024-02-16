AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Cut to GBX 9,900

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from £107 ($135.14) to GBX 9,900 ($125.03) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($164.18) to £125 ($157.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £125 ($157.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £135 ($170.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £122.75 ($155.03).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 9,826 ($124.10) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($156.50). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of £105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,253.64, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 156 ($1.97) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 7,549.67%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz bought 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). Also, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,441.53). 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

