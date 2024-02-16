AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after buying an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,617,000 after buying an additional 889,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 47.40%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

