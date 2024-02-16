Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 118.35% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE ATMU traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 524,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,437.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.