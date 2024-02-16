Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Atrion Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $353.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.90. Atrion has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $700.00. The firm has a market cap of $622.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
