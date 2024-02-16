Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $353.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.90. Atrion has a 12-month low of $274.98 and a 12-month high of $700.00. The firm has a market cap of $622.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Atrion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atrion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Atrion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.