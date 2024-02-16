AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,990 shares of company stock worth $71,000,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

