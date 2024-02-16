AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Price Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $143.77 and last traded at $144.04. Approximately 598,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 389,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.82.

Specifically, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,990 shares of company stock valued at $71,000,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.