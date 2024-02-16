Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.74%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

