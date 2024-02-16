Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $23.45. Avantor shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 2,207,010 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Avantor by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

