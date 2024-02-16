Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Posts Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Avient Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Avient stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.
Avient Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 124.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.