Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Posts Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Avient Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 124.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

