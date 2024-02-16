Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $26,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $155.47.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

