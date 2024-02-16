Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $31,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

