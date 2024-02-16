B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.15.

CBAY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

