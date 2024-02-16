Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Baidu worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Baidu by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after acquiring an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.93.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

