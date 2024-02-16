Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 2,907,749 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907,749 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.68% of Sweetgreen worth $141,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 4,779.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 694,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679,877 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 867.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 161,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $300,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE:SG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 730,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,892. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,288 shares of company stock valued at $525,456. 22.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

