Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $198,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ECL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.55. 284,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average is $184.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $221.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

