Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $111,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 388,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,870. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

