Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,208,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707,568 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $59,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Upwork Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.46 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

