Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $85.25 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $85,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $73,308. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.