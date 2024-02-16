Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.71% of JFrog worth $44,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 102,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 857,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,974,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at $173,919,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,508,138. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

