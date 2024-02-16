Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $68,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $656.72. 356,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $664.83. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.