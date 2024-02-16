Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 124,176 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,176 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.25% of Roku worth $225,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $20.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.76. 17,756,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

