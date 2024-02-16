Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 137,210 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 137,210 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $42,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,702,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 93.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,408 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 578,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,656 shares of company stock worth $9,668,508. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 51,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

