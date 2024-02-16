Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,404 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $46,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 54.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,423,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 854,971 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 994,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 467,678 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 713,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

