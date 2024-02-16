Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 215,237 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.96% of Zillow Group worth $103,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,568.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,418 shares of company stock valued at $956,166. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $55.42. 1,668,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,735. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

